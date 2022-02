WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Weymouth late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the fire on Lake Shore Drive around 11 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

