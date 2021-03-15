LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions and whipping winds as they battled a house fire in Lynn early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Linden Street before 2 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the roof of a vacant home.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

