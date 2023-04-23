WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident escaped a two-alarm fire that raced through a home in Wareham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Atlantic Avenue just after 12 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the home. A resident and their cat managed to get out unharmed.

Fire officials said high winds hindered their efforts to contain it and it took about an hour to get it under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

