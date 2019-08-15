Firefighters battle Worcester blaze that left 16 displaced

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a four-alarm house fire in Worcester Thursday that left 16 people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harrison Street around 7 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames showing from the entire home.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire began on the back porch of the three-decker home and then spread through the entire building.

Firefighters rescued three people from the third floor of the home and brought them down to safety.

A fourth person was taken from a second-floor window.

Four firefighters were taken to a local hospital with heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The American Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire on Harrison street #Worcester, could smell smoke on Austin & Main Street. pic.twitter.com/iEewFeJjia — AMN (@azucarmexica) August 15, 2019

