Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out a multi-family home in Boston on Thursday.
Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 920 Hyde Park Ave. found heavy smoke coming from the six-family home.
Photos from the scene showed fire crews using ladder trucks to control the flames.
No additional information was immediately available.
