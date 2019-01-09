Firefighters battling 2-alarm Walpole blaze

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole firefighters battled a large blaze that tore through a mixed-use downtown building on Wednesday.

The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., appears to have broken out on one of the upper two floors of 942 East St.

Firefighters could be seen watering down an adjacent building as flames and smoke poured out of the three-story structure.

The first floor is home to the Walpole Music Studio.

There was no word on any injuries.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online.

Active fire in downtown #Walpole please try to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mWzL9ueeKT — Town of Walpole (@TownofWalpole) January 9, 2019

