WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze at a home in Weston Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out on North Avenue before 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters from neighboring towns were called in to help knock down the fire.

The scene led to traffic backups on Route 117.

Fire officials are urging commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)