Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in Manchester-By-The-Sea

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester-By-The-Sea are battling a three-alarm blaze.

First responders arriving at the home on University Lane were able to get everyone out of the burning home safely, according to Fire Chief Ed Conley.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

