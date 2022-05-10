WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a home in Weston on Tuesday morning.
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a home on South Avenue, according to the Weston Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported.
Route 30 has been closed between Brown and Winter streets.
There were no additional details immediately available.
