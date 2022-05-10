WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a home in Weston on Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a home on South Avenue, according to the Weston Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Route 30 has been closed between Brown and Winter streets.

There were no additional details immediately available.

BE ADVISED RT 30 (South Ave) is shut down between Brown St and Winter St due to the 3rd Alarm House Fire #MATraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

3rd ALARM HOUSE FIRE companies currently on scene of a third alarm house fire in the 500 block of South Ave Rt30 — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

