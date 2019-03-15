Firefighters battling 4-alarm East Boston blaze

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a four-alarm blaze in East Boston that prompted the MBTA to suspend service on a section of the Blue Line.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 3 p.m. at the New England Casket Company on Bennington Street found large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the factory building.

All firefighters have been ordered out of the building.

The MBTA has suspended Blue Line service between Orient Heights and Wonderland for eastbound and westbound service.

Buses will replace service in both directions.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#MBTA #BlueLine: Update- At the request of the Boston Fire Department, Blue Line service has been suspended between Orient Heights and Wonderland for Eastbound and Westbound service. Shuttle buses will replace service in both directions. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 15, 2019

All companies have been ordered out of the building heavy smoke and fire throughout the building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/YgT7vCIoHe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2019

Report of a building fire at3:04 heavy fire showing at 24 Bennington New England Casket. company East Boston this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/rIMbUGcJ7S — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2019