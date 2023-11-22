CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Chelsea Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a building on Broadway around 9 a.m. Fire crews could be seen attempting entry through the charred rear of the building and on the roof hammering down.

The 4th Street ramp on Route 1 northbound was closed due to the fire, according to MassDOT. Additionally, multiple streets around the site of the fire were blocked off by police.

Ramp closure in #Chelsea onUS-1 NB, 4th St Ramp closed due to area building fire. Seek alternate route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 22, 2023

