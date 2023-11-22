CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Chelsea Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a building on Broadway around 9 a.m. Fire crews could be seen attempting entry through the charred rear of the building and on the roof hammering down.

The 4th Street ramp on Route 1 northbound was closed due to the fire, according to MassDOT. Additionally, multiple streets around the site of the fire were blocked off by police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox