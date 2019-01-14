Firefighters battling 4-alarm Cambridge blaze

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze that broke out in Cambridge Monday morning.

The flames broke out in a multi-use building on the corner of Cambridge and Hunting streets around 5:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the building due to safety concerns and are now battling the fire defensively from the outside.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

4th alarm Box 21Hunting at Camb St Protecting exposure bldgs in this densely built up area pic.twitter.com/HooamxGceQ — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

3 alarms box 21 for Hunting at Camb St – all companies evacuated from bldg pic.twitter.com/mO4f6L982m — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

