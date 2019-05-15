DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire in Danvers Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the barn in the area of Spring Street near St. John’s Preparatory School around 6:30 a.m.

The fire chief says no humans were inside at the time but that a dozen baby chicks did not make it.

