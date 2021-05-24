Firefighters battling blaze at apartment complex in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze that broke out at an apartment complex in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of Crossing Road found flames shooting from the roof of a multi-level building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the fire with water.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started and there was no immediate word on injuries.

Franklin police said in a tweet that residents will not be able to access the building until further notice.

@FranklinMAfire dealing with a large fire on Franklin Crossing Road. Please avoid area. No access into complex at this time. pic.twitter.com/EBnIbbEcg2 — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) May 24, 2021

