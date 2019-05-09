Firefighters battle blaze at four-story building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday at a four-story brick building on the Jamaica Plain-Roxbury line near Egleston Square.
Crews responding to a report of a fire at a mixed-occupancy building on Washington Street just before 5 p.m. were greeted by flames shooting from the back of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters using several ladder trucks to douse the building with water. Several balconies were badly charred in the blaze and major roof damage was visible.
All residents were able to safely evacuate the building, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at $1 million.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
