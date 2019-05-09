Firefighters battle blaze at four-story building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday at a four-story brick building on the Jamaica Plain-Roxbury line near Egleston Square.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a mixed-occupancy building on Washington Street just before 5 p.m. were greeted by flames shooting from the back of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters using several ladder trucks to douse the building with water. Several balconies were badly charred in the blaze and major roof damage was visible.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the building, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $1 million.

No additional information was immediately available.

All residents safely evacuated from the building, major overhauling being conducted throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/OaUP3LpsEg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

All companies are working heavy fire knocked down in the rear pic.twitter.com/sP3ZliWX6V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

At approximately 4:55 report of a building fire heavy fire showing from the rear of a four story mixed occupancy building. This is now a third alarm pic.twitter.com/Z5Lm86geJQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

