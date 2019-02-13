Firefighters battling blaze at Framingham condo complex

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a condo complex on Wednesday.

Video shared on the department’s Facebook account showed firefighters using ladders to climb onto the top of a building at the Windsor Green condo complex as heavy flames shot through the roof.

This little guy and his owner evacuated in time at Windsor Green in #Framingham. pic.twitter.com/t3LEap4jzV — Framingham Fire (@FraminghamFire) February 13, 2019

