BOSTON (WHDH) - A raging six-alarm blaze spread to three multi-family homes in East Boston early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Maverick Street around 3:30 a.m. found heavy flames on all three floors of one building and discovered that the fire had spread to two adjacent buildings, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The flames could be seen shooting out of one of the homes.

Residents living in those buildings recalled hearing their windows cracking before firefighters knocked on their doors, asking them to evacuate.

“I can’t describe it. I just, just seeing all your things, imagine, watching all the stuff that you own just like burn down, you can’t really put words into it,” one person said.

Firefighters had to rescue one person but no injuries were reported.

A total of 25 people have been displaced, fire officials said.

Crews poured water onto the homes, which led to slippery streets due to the freezing temperatures.

No additional information was immediately available.

