Firefighters battling brush fire discover badly burned body in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters called to the scene of a brush fire in Massachusetts have discovered a badly burned body.

Police say the fire was reported in the median between Revere Beach Parkway and Route 1 in Chelsea around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found the man’s body once the flames were extinguished. The condition of the body made it difficult for authorities to determine if there was any trauma.

Police say the body was found in an area frequented by homeless people.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

