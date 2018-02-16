Firefighters battling brush fire find badly burned body along Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Firefighters called to the scene of a brush fire Thursday night in Chelsea discovered a badly burned body.

Police say the fire was reported in the median between Revere Beach Parkway and Route 1 around 6:45 p.m.

Firefighters found the man’s body once the flames were extinguished. The condition of the body made it difficult for authorities to determine if there was any trauma.

Investigators say the body was found in an area frequented by homeless people. They believe the fire was accidental in nature.

A highly-flammable mattress, Sterno and cigarettes were found at the scene, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)