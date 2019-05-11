Firefighters battling brush fire sparked by multi-alarm Needham blaze

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several departments are working to extinguish a brush fire that was sparked by a multi-alarm house fire in Needham.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a home on Brookside Road around 2:45 p.m. Saturday found a large fire that caused some of the roof to collapse ignited a brush fire in the backyard.

High winds and dry conditions caused trouble for crews working to extinguish the flames as it tore through a patch of wetlands, according to Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon.

Neighbors called firefighters after they heard a series of popping sounds coming from the home.

“My daughter screamed up, she was in our basement, reading a book and she said she heard some popping noises,” neighbor Tony Kwong said. “She said there is a lot of police and fire department out there. So I came down and came out here and there were a lot of firetrucks out here already.”

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

The road was temporarily closed between Wellesley Avenue and Forest Street as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Westwood, Wellesley, Quincy and Newton firefighters were all on scene.

The house is a total loss, Condon said.

Crews are still on scene working to put out the brush fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

