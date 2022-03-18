WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire at a Webster restaurant early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the Wind Tiki restaurant on Thompson Road around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

