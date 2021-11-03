EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a fire in Everett on Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen filling the air as crews worked to put out the flames coming from a three-story building on Broadway.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said that he was told everyone made it out of the building.

Police have closed portions of Broadway and Ferry Street amid the firefight.

No additional information has been released.

Just spoke with @Mayor_DeMaria – says he's been told everyone made it out of this building. Also asking commuters who usually travel through Everett to find alternative routes @realpolikseni . Mayor saying people should not get off Route 1 to come through the city. #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) November 3, 2021

Crew continuing to blast tons of water onto the building. #7News pic.twitter.com/dfrtio3nUh — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) November 3, 2021

Another look at fire in Everett. Flames showing again. I'm told Oliveira's Steak Bar & Grill is on 1st level. Apartments on 2nd & 3rd levels. #7News pic.twitter.com/qrJ8Ypd9Rv — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) November 3, 2021

