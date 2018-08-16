BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Boston Thursday morning.

Crews responding to the three-story building on Linwood Street around 5:20 a.m. noticed a heavy fire upon arrival.

Firefighters could be seen flighting the flames from the roof.

Officials say the building is occupied.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Response to 6 Linwood Sq. Roxbury at approx. 5:20 am for a report of a building Fire. Heavy fire on arrival. 2nd & 3rd Alarm ordered. This is an occupied 3 story brownstone. @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/AokeYuIPJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 16, 2018

