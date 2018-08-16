BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Boston Thursday morning.
Crews responding to the three-story building on Linwood Street around 5:20 a.m. noticed a heavy fire upon arrival.
Firefighters could be seen flighting the flames from the roof.
Officials say the building is occupied.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
