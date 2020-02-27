MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in Maynard.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Sudbury Street around 5:30 a.m. found flames pouring out of the second-story windows of a home.

A security guard who works nearby told 7NEWS that the home is unoccupied.

The cause remains under investigation.

