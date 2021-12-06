RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in Randolph on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Warren Street around 3:30 a.m. found flames and smoke coming from a home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

