READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a golf club in Reading.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the Meadow Brook Golf Club on Grove Street before 4 a.m. found large flames and smoke coming from the building.

No additional information has been released.

