Firefighters battling massive 3-alarm blaze at home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Lawrence on Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 11 Brookfield St. around 4 p.m. found flames shooting from the single-family home and thick smoke overtaking the neighborhood, officials said.

Photos from the scene show a large emergency response as crews battle the raging inferno.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the home when the fire erupted.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

House fire on Brookfield Street in South Lawrence pic.twitter.com/CKbeVtqBoS — julissa (@jliss1979) April 19, 2019

