Firefighters battling massive blaze at multi-story home in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a multi-story home in Worcester on Monday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Westminster Street shortly before 5 p.m. found flames shooting from the roof and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks working to knock down the raging flames.

A number of neighborhood streets have been blocked off by emergency vehicles.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

