Firefighters battling massive blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out Monday night at a home in Lynn.

Crews responding around 8:15 p.m. to a multi-alarm fire on Congress Street found a multi-level home engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene showed fire shooting from the roof and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Extremely smokey scene on Congress Street. Please stay away from the scene if you don't need to be there. — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) June 26, 2018

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

Officials are urging city residents to stay away from the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

