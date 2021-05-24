Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at condo complex in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a condominium complex in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of Crossing Road found flames shooting from the roof of 12-unit building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the blaze with water as they worked to prevent it from spreading.

The roof of at least one of the buildings appeared to be completely charred and destroyed.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started and there was no immediate word on injuries.

Residents say there are about 300 housing units scattered across more than 20 buildings at the complex.

Franklin police said in a tweet that residents will not be able to access the complex until further notice.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

HopFD Car2 and Ladder1 operating in Franklin as mutual aid for a 3rd alarm. pic.twitter.com/PmPg3uAJvB — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) May 24, 2021

@FranklinMAfire dealing with a large fire on Franklin Crossing Road. Please avoid area. No access into complex at this time. pic.twitter.com/EBnIbbEcg2 — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) May 24, 2021

