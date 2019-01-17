Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at home in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday afternoon at a home in Bridgewater.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze on Plymouth Street before 12:30 p.m. found heavy flames and thick smoke upon arrival.

Video from the scene showed fire shooting from a window on an upper level of the home.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

