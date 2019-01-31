Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at Jamaica Plain home amid frigid temperatures

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a wood-frame home in Jamaica Plain amid frigid temperatures on Thursday.

Crews responding to a report of building fire at 49 Boylston Street about 4 p.m. found flames shooting from second-floor windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters surrounded by smoke on the roof of the home.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

Temperatures in Boston were expected to sit in the teens throughout the day with bitter wind chills.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

Response at 4:05pm to 49 Boylston St in Jamaica Plain for a building fire. Fire showing on arrival from floor 2 of a 2 1/2 story wood frame house. 2nd alarm ordered. Photos by Ed Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/IFVpWAi5i6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

All companies working major overhauling pic.twitter.com/OBkQeMnpq4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

