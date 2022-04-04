BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a home in Brockton on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Forest Avenue found flames and smoke pouring out of a multi-story home.

A photo shared by the Brockton Fire Department showed flames shootings out of windows.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out

There were no additional details immediately available.

Brockton fire operating at a second alarm at 1:01 Forest Av pic.twitter.com/mv2bpTBEZf — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 4, 2022

