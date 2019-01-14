Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Newburyport on Monday.

Crews responding to a report of a structure fire on High Street about 2:30 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames showing upon arrival.

Video from Sk7 HD showed dozens of firefighters on ladders dousing the home with water.

Surrounding homes and buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

