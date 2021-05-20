Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze that is burning multiple buildings in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Revere are battling a multi-alarm blaze that is burning its way through multiple buildings.

The fire was first reported at a triple-decker home on Endicott Avenue around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Video from SKY7 HD showed thick smoke consuming the neighborhood as flames shot from the roof of the building.

The smoke and fire also appeared to have spread to at least one other home.

Firefighters could be seen on ladder trucks high above the buildings dousing the fire with water.

There was no immediate word on injuries and it’s not clear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist displaced residents and first responders.

No additional information was immediately available.

