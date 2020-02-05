Firefighters battling raging blaze at multi-story home in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a multi-story home in South Boston on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 409 East 7th St. around 5:30 p.m. found flames shooting from the rear of the wood-frame structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from Sky7 HD showed flames that had engulfed a rear deck near a cluster of other homes.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

At approximately 5:20 pm heavy fire throughout the building at 409 E seventh st South Boston . This is now a 3rd alarm. pic.twitter.com/QOwsvtW4JG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 5, 2020

