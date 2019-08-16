Firefighters battling Woburn house blaze

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a house blaze in Woburn.

Crews responding to Sturgis Street before 6 a.m. found large flames and smoke shooting out of the top of the home.

A homeowner told 7News that 12 people live inside the house and everyone got out safely.

She added that she first noticed flames in the basement but they quickly spread throughout the home.

Part of the roof appeared to have collapsed.

No additional information has been made available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

