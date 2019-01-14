Firefighters brave bitter cold to extinguish stubborn Cambridge blaze

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters braved frigid conditions while battling a raging, four-alarm blaze that scorched two buildings and displaced as many as 20 people on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the corner of Cambridge and Hunting streets found flames and smoke pouring from an apartment building.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire originated in the basement of the building and raced up to the third floor before spreading to an adjacent multi-purpose building, according to Acting Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney.

Although firefighters immediately began searching the two buildings for occupants, they were ordered to evacuate due to safety concerns.

“Firefighters want to go inside to put the fire out and in conditions like this, you have to pull everybody out because the safety of the firefighters is number one,” Mahoney said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

According to Mahoney, the buildings’ occupants told fire officials that everyone who was inside made it out safely.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Displaced residents are being asked to check in at the Frisoli Youth Center on Willow Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brick building still on fire. Chief says to the best of their knowledge everyone is out. Started in apt bldg on Hunting st and then spread to brick bldg on #Cambridge st where there are more apartments and a restaurant. #7news #fire pic.twitter.com/FRo3Yk7SfQ — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 14, 2019

4th alarm Box 21: No serious injuries reported at this time. Displaced residents can check in at the Frisoli Youth Center. pic.twitter.com/gH57Q4LR5s — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

Progress report on 4th alarm Box 21: Exterior attack continues, fire had extended into the D exposure. Probaly will hold , extended operation. pic.twitter.com/NOmxzntQmX — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

4th alarm Box 21Hunting at Camb St Protecting exposure bldgs in this densely built up area pic.twitter.com/HooamxGceQ — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

3 alarms box 21 for Hunting at Camb St – all companies evacuated from bldg pic.twitter.com/mO4f6L982m — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 14, 2019

