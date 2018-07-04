Firefighters brave extreme heat to extinguish 2-alarm Easton blaze

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through extreme heat to extinguish a 2-alarm blaze that ripped through the attic of a home in Easton Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of an attic fire at 26 Lancelot Lane about 2:05 p.m. called for a second alarm after finding flames burning through the roof of the home, Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge said in a press release issued Wednesday night.

The fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes thanks to the assistance of members of the Stoughton, Mansfield, Norton, West Bridgewater and Sharon fire departments, Partridge said. The two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped safely with their two dogs.

There were no reported injuries.

“I’m proud of the work of our firefighters and all of the firefighters who supported us during this incident,” Partridge said in a statement. “Everyone coordinated very well with one another and worked efficiently despite the extreme heat to quickly bring the fire under control.”

A preliminary investigation found the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, was sparked by the home’s air conditioning unit.

