BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters braved extreme heat while extinguishing a multi-alarm house fire on Saturday that left the structure singed and four people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Hillcrest Street around 2:30 p.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Joshua Yelabi, whose parents live in the home, said he rushed over when he heard about the situation.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “I can see them throwing the stuff out the window.”

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Marchetti noted the high temperatures made battling the flames more difficult.

“The fire was pretty intense … they were able to open up and get this thing knocked down in extreme conditions,” he said, adding, “Due to the heat and fatigue that can set in, these guys were two three bottles deep and that takes a toll, so we needed extra crews.”

Yelabi said the reality of the aftermath is hard to come to terms with.

“Forty years of memories are gone, so it’s tough,” he said.

Multiple firefighters were evaluated on scene but none were taken to the hospital.

