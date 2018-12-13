BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters endured frigid temperatures as they battled a single-family house fire in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to Bearse Avenue knocked down the heavy flames around 1:45 a.m., Boston fire officials said.

No injuries were reported but two residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

