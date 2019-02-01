Firefighters brave frigid conditions to extinguish blazes in Jamaica Plain, Revere

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews fought through the extreme cold to extinguish blazes that broke out in Jamaica Plain and Revere on Thursday.

Crews responding to a reported building fire at 49 Boylston St. in Jamaica Plain about 4 p.m. found flames shooting from second-floor windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters surrounded by smoke on the roof of the home as they worked to knock down the blaze.

Noah Bondy said his pug, Belinda, alerted him to the fire.

“It was really hectic,” Bondy said. “I left the house without a jacket. “It’s kind of ironic a fire puts you out of your house on the coldest day of the year.”

The fire, which is estimated to have caused about $400,000 in damage, left six residents and two dogs displaced.

“Within 10 minutes, it seemed to spread pretty quickly,” neighbor Sarah Martin said.

One of the dogs pulled from the home was given treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the bitter weather presented a problem for firefighters when water quickly turned to ice.

“All of our pumps and hoses can’t be shut down because it basically freezes instantly,” one firefighter said.

Several hours later, fire crews responded to a multi-family home that was under construction on Temple Street in Revere after it caught fire.

Heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof, causing a partial roof collapse, according to Revere Deputy Fire Chief Sean Manion.

The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, was able to escape without injury.

Despite temperatures hovering near the single digits, Manion says the cold did not have a large impact on the firefighters.

“Usually, we have problems with frozen hydrants, but tonight we didn’t, thank God,” he said.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

