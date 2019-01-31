Firefighters brave frigid conditions to extinguish multi-alarm Jamaica Plain blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews fought through the extreme cold to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Jamaica Plain on Thursday, leaving six people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported building fire at 49 Boylston St. about 4 p.m. found flames shooting from second-floor windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters surrounded by smoke on the roof of the home as they worked to knock down the blaze.

The fire, which is estimated to have caused about $400,000 in damage, left six residents and two dogs displaced.

One of the dogs pulled from the home was given treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the bitter weather presented a problem for firefighters when water quickly turned to ice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies starting to make up no injuries to report 6 residents displaced approx damages at 400,00 FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire.⁦ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/IbKmLVQmRy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down all residents safely evacuated with 2 dogs . All companies working pic.twitter.com/qUTcLyIUZJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

Response at 4:05pm to 49 Boylston St in Jamaica Plain for a building fire. Fire showing on arrival from floor 2 of a 2 1/2 story wood frame house. 2nd alarm ordered. Photos by Ed Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/IFVpWAi5i6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

All companies working major overhauling pic.twitter.com/OBkQeMnpq4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

