Firefighters brave frigid conditions to extinguish multi-alarm Lawrence blaze

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a multi-alarm blaze in Lawrence early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of an electrical outlet fire on the first floor of the Forest Street home around 2:30 a.m. found that the flames had quickly spread.

Firefighters on ladder trucks poured water onto the structure for several hours as temperatures remained in the low teens, causing the water to turn into ice as it hit the ground.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital after slipping on ice.

Thirteen people self-evacuated from the multi-family house, according to fire officials.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

