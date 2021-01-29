PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a house fire in Pelham, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Thomas Avenue around 9:45 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Surrounding towns also responded to offer assistance.

Crews worked to put out the flames as wind chills reached below zero degrees.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

The Pelham Fire Department is currently working a structure fire on Thomas Ave. with assistance from Windham, Salem, Hudson and Derry. #pelhamnh pic.twitter.com/QsiZtuHMbq — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) January 29, 2021

