Firefighters brave frigid conditions while battling Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid weather conditions as they battled a house fire in Lexington early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Maple Street around 4 a.m. could be seen using fire hoses to fight the flames.

Water from the hoses froze into icicles on the fire department’s ladder as wind chills reached below zero degrees.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

