SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Salem overnight as wind chills dropped below zero degrees.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Broadway around midnight found wind-fueled flames coming from a home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Just about a half-hour earlier, firefighters battled a house fire in neighboring Lynn, where five adults and 10 children were displaced.

No additional information has been released.

