Firefighters brave frigid temperatures while battling 4-alarm house blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid temperatures as they battled a four-alarm house fire in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to Stockholm Street around 1 a.m. attacked the heavy flames coming from the three-story home while dealing with below freezing temperatures.

Between 10 and 15 people were displaced and are being helped out by the American Red Cross.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.

