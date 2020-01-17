Firefighters brave frigid temperatures while battling blaze that destroyed Sherborn home

SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were forced to brave frigid temperatures as they battled a massive blaze that destroyed a home in Sherborn on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a multi-story home on Town Lyne Road found flames shooting from the roof and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters had to stretch water lines all the way down the road to extinguish the blaze.

Photos from the scene showed several blown-out windows and parts of the roof that were eaten away in the blaze.

Firefighters from Framingham, Millis, and Norfolk were called in to assist Sherborn fire crews.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

