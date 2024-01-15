MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire in Milton on Monday that is sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the roof of the two-and-a-half-story, single-family home Hillside Street around 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

